Earthquake that hit Surigao del Sur was at 7.4 magnitude, aftershocks recorded – Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The strength of the earthquake that struck off Hinatuan has been raised to magnitude 7.4.

This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), which also reported logging several aftershocks in Surigao del Sur early morning, Sunday.

READ: Strong earthquake hits Surigao del Sur, tsunami alert issued by Phivolcs

Earthquake hit at 10:37 p.m.

The strong temblor occurred at 10:37 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, and was earlier reported to be at magnitude 7.5 and then changed to 6.9. Phivolcs changed it again to 7.4 in a bulletin issued at 3:23 a.m. on December 3.

The quake triggered tsunami warnings from authorities in the country and even Japan.

But Phivolcs lifted the tsunami alert for the Philippines on Sunday morning.

READ: Earthquake: Cebuanos told to start preparing for it

Aftershocks hit at 12:03 a.m. and 10:02 a.m.

State seismologists said the aftershocks that occurred between 12:03 a.m. and 10:02 a.m. in Surigao del Sur, affecting areas near Hinatuan, Bislig City, and Tandag City, range from 1.4- to 6.2-magnitude.

The perceived shaking intensity was based on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan Seismology of the Michigan Technological University, according to Phivolcs.

ALSO READ

Magnitude 6.9 quake jolts Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, tremors felt in Cebu

Another earthquake rattles Surigao del Sur, 2 hours after 6.9 magnitude quake hit the area

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP