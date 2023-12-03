Another earthquake rattles Surigao del Sur, 2 hours after 6.9 magnitude quake hit the area

A second strong earthquake hit Surigao del Sur, just two and a half hours after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Lingig, Surigao del Sur, at 12:03 a.m. on Sunday.

The epicenter of the latest tremor was located 64 kilometers north-northeast of Lingig, with a depth of just one kilometer, indicating a shallow seismic event.

Phivolcs said that Nabunturan, Davao de Oro experienced Intensity IV, while Intensity III was felt in the City of Tandag, Surigao Del Sur.

Following the initial 6.9 magnitude quake at 10:37 p.m., a series of aftershocks were recorded, ranging from a micro 1.9 magnitude to a moderately strong 5.7 magnitude.

The earlier tremor had prompted evacuation orders in some areas and tsunami wave warnings of over a meter on southwestern Japanese coasts.

As of now, there are no reports of damage or casualties resulting from these seismic events.

The Philippines, located on the “Ring of Fire,” a zone of frequent seismic and volcanic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean, regularly experiences earthquakes. | With a report from Reuters

