Marawi bombing claims 4 lives, hurts 50 others, confirms PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Four people were confirmed dead while 50 others were injured in a bomb that ripped through the Dimaporo Gym inside the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus in Marawi City early Sunday, Philippine National Police (PNP) Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta said.

The injured people were brought to the Amai Pak-Pak Medical Center.

In a media briefing, Peralta also said that fragments from 60-mm mortar from an improvised explosive device (IED) were gathered during the post-blast investigation in Marawi.

“Our explosive and ordnance unit from the PNP and from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducting post-blast investigation initially gathered fragments from 60 mm mortar coming from IED,” he said.

An investigation is also underway into who the possible suspects are.

Peralta added that the PNP has put on red alert status all its police regional offices in Mindanao.

On the other hand, a heightened alert has been placed over the NCR as a precautionary measure, he further said.

Meanwhile, Department of National Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro said that the Office of Civil Defense Region 12 and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are on their way to the area.

There is also no need for extra regional interventions as of now, he added.

The agency clusters of the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health were also activated to provide necessary assistance to the affected individuals.

Teorodo also said that there is a strong indication of a “foreign element” in the blast, but at no liberty yet to discuss who could be involved as it could hamper the investigation.

On the part of the military, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner said that they are looking into all possible angles as to which led to the bombing incident.

RELATED STORIES

Military on high alert after calling Marawi bombing ‘a terror act’

Marawi : 3 dead, 9 wounded in blast during Mass in PH university gym

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP