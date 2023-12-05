Phivolcs logs nearly 2,500 aftershocks in Surigao del Sur after strong earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 2,500 aftershocks were monitored after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Hinatuan Municipality in Surigao del Sur over the weekend.

That is according to the state seismologists.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that 2,491 aftershocks with strength ranging from magnitude 1.4 to 6.6 were logged in the province as of 7:00 a.m., December 5.

But only 29 of the 2,491 aftershocks were actually felt by the people in the area, Phivolcs noted.

State seismologists initially pegged the magnitude of the powerful temblor at 6.9, and later revised it to 7.4. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the quake’s magnitude at 7.5.

The earthquake struck near Hinatuan at 10:37 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, triggering small tsunami waves off several provinces in Mindanao and islands of Japan.

Tsunami warnings in the Philippines were lifted on Sunday morning.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said one person reportedly died and four others were wounded from the quake.

