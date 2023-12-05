TCL introduces the Future of Gaming with the C755 ‘Ultra Game Master’ QD-Mini LED TV

The TCL C755 takes your gaming experience to extraordinary heights, breaking barriers with its astonishingly vivid visuals, lifelike colors, and ultra-high contrast ratio. Aptly named the Ultra Game Master MiniLED Gaming TV, this exceptional TV boasts of precise light control and dimming zones across the screen, ensuring superior picture quality, color precision, and gaming features.

For more information about the TCL C755 Ultra Game Master, visit TCL’s official Facebook page or visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

Crafted by TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the world’s top two TV brands, the QD-Mini LED in the C755 introduces higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, a larger screen size, and an extended lifespan. With over 1,344 zones, the full array of local dimming corrects backlight and image balance, revealing more light and shadow details.

Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, the C755 showcases over a billion hues, expanding color volume by up to 96% per the DCI-P3 standard. Thanks to HDR 1600 nits, peak brightness ensures vivid visuals in various lighting conditions, even in daylight.

The AiPQ Processor 3.0 is the visual powerhouse behind the C755, reproducing vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and crystal clarity akin to the natural world, ensuring more detailed images.

Gaming reaches new heights with Game Master 2.0 technology. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro eliminates choppy gameplay, guaranteeing fluid, artifact-free performance, while HDMI 2.1*4 supports higher resolutions and frame rates. Features like Aiming Aid, variable refresh rate @144Hz, and advanced display/audio tech elevate the gaming experience to meet speed demands.

ONKYO’s 2.0 CH 50W Hi-Fi adds another layer to the experience, delivering captivating stereo sound and thunderous bass. Dolby Atmos provides unprecedented depth and clarity, while DTS VIRTUAL:X enhances sound immersion and realism.

Embark on this immersive journey with the new TCL C755 Ultra Game Master, available at Php 53,995 for 55”, Php 67,995 for 65”, Php 99,995 for 75”, and Php 249,995 for 98” at all TCL authorized dealers. Prices may vary per dealer.

For more information about the TCL C755 Ultra Game Master, visit TCL’s official Facebook page or visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

ADVERTORIAL