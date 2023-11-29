Get Ready to Level Up: TCL set to launch the C755 “Ultra Game Master” MiniLED Gaming TV soon!

TCL Electronics, a leading brand in consumer electronics and TV manufacturing and the World’s Top 2 TV brand, is finally revealing the next generation gaming TV dubbed as the “Ultra Game Master”. It is set to break barriers in QD Mini LED technology.

Discover more about TCL C755 Ultra Game Master and level up your gaming experience. Available at all authorized TCL Dealers. For more information about the TCL C645, go to https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

The new TCL C755 gives superior light control and precise dimming zones in all corners of the TV screen. With its incomparable picture quality, more defined color perfection, and exceptional gaming features, you’ll be amazed by this ultra-revolutionary product.

“The long wait is over! We are very happy to announce the coming of the new TCL C755 that will give every gamer’s fantasy in terms of giving them the ultimate gaming experience. This one is truly going to level up your expectations in a gaming TV,” says Mr. Loyal Cheng, TCL Philippines Chief Executive Officer.

A Visual Masterpiece

Speaking of exceptional eye feast, the TCL QD-Mini LED is a superb visual masterpiece that presents astonishingly vivid visuals with lifelike colors and an ultra-high contrast ratio. It is highlighted with higher peak brightness, a wider color gamut, a larger screen size, and a longer lifespan, making it a leading-edge display technology.

In terms of its dimming capability, the entire screen is finely divided into over 1344 zones. The full array local dimming precisely corrects and balances the backlight and image by calculating the brightness intensity for each zone based on image signals, ensuring that each frame can show more light and shadow details in ultra contrast ratio.

The TCL C755 also utilizes the Quantum Dot technology where it unveils over 1,000,000,000 hues of vibrant and precise colors, providing a wider color volume of up to 96% according to the DCI-P3 standard. Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of colors, where every shade comes to life with unmatched brilliance and depth. The HDR 1600 nits peak brightness capability provides a remarkable vivid visual for variable lighting conditions, even in broad daylight. Enjoy the details hidden in the sunny or shadowy scene.

This newest model also boasts of AI picture quality processor through the AiPQ Processor 3.0 that perceives and thinks like a clever mind to capture every detail in the real world into its rich database and to perform simulation and optimization based on human recognition. It finally reproduces visual outputs based on vibrant color, excellent contrast, and crystal clarity as you see in the natural world.

Exceptional Gaming

Experience next-level gaming with the best elevating technology in action dubbed as the Game Master 2.0. Unlock advanced display and audio experience by trying smoother streaming with the TCL Game Master.

The TCL C755 also puts an end to choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid,

artifact-free performance at virtually any frame with its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology. For a better gaming performance, the HDMI2.1*4 allows for higher resolutions, higher frame rates and a lot more bandwidth.

While the Aiming Aid feature helps you quickly and effortlessly aim at your target. Go find the Aiming Aid in the game bar and activate it! For the smooth gaming experience, the revolutionary variable refresh rate @144Hz lets you on track with your need for speed.

Superb Sound Quality

Bring the ultimate theater experience to your home through the TCL C755’s combined power of ONKYO’s 2.0 CH 50W Hi-Fi. Immerse yourself in the captivating stereo sound and thunderous bass, capturing every detail as if you were at a live band performance.

Dive into sound reimagined and be amazed with the unprecedented depth, clarity, and details that the Dolby Atmos feature can offer.

While the DTS® VIRTUAL:X™ brings a compatible and immersive sound master at your home. Experience improved sound immersion and heightened realism that make every scene intensely shown on the screen.

