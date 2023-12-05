Lapu-Lapu City hosts Regional ICT summit, exhibitions

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To mark the launch of the Regional ICT Summit and Exhibitions (RISE)-7, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) held a ceremonial kite flying event at Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The summit will be attended by different local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas.

During her speech, DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue mentioned that the activity aims to create around 500,000 job opportunities in the IT-BPM industry.

She added that their goal is to provide equal opportunities in the Visayas region by inviting investors to invest in the area.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, expressed his belief that it would not be difficult for the city to attract investors, especially considering that Oponganons are talented and have access to a high-quality education.

“Gawas nga business-friendly ang atong syudad, aduna pa gyud tay mga talents tungod sa maayung dagan sa kalidad sa atong edukasyon sa high school man o sa college,” Chan said in a post on his official social media page.

During the activity, the mayor was represented by City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almedras.

The event was also attended by Usec. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, DICT-7 Regional Director Frederick Amores, Microsourcing Philippines CEO Haidee Enriquez, and CCAP Managing Director Rosario Cajucom-Bradburry.

