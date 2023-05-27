Convergence of Industry Professionals: The face-to-face comeback of CIB.O’s Transformation Summit

With the theme, Going Beyond the Next Play, the 2023 Digital Transformation Summit organized by the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) continues to live up to its vision of enabling individuals in the digital sphere to asses where the Information Technology – Business Process Management (IT-BPM) and other associated industries should go to stay ahead of innovation.

The Transformation Summit 2023 is not just a yearly activity that CIB.O hosts. Instead, it serves as a platform where all decision makers, visionaries, and thought leaders converge DARWIN JOHN MOISES TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT 2023 CHAIRMAN CIB.O CHAIRMAN

Darwin John Moises, Transformation Summit 2023 Chairman and CIB.O Chairman, formally opened the 2023 Digital Transformation Summit, the biggest signature event of CIB.O, at the Sinulog Grand Ballroom, Cebu City Sports Club in Cebu Business Park on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Moises stated that despite unprecedented changes, the IT-BPM industry has grown over the last three years. Revenues climbed by 8.4 percent, and employment increased by 10.3 percent, implying that the industry is resilient and has a bright future. In keeping with this year’s theme, the CIB.O Chairman emphasized what’s next for the industry: to level up better value services, experience service, and cost over the next eight years.

Getting to the Next Level Play

CIB.O’s aim to dive deep into where the IT-BPM should be heading to stay ahead of the digital transformation brought the most prominent names and professionals to provide in-depth discussions on relevant topics. Breakthroughs in digital transformation, finance, global shared services, talent intelligence, artificial intelligence, and the future workplace were the highlight topics during the summit.

Notable speakers present at the event are Aseem Roy, CIB.O President and Country Head of Wipro Philippines, Inc.; IDR. Charisse Gail Bantilig, MSDES, Workplace Design Strategist, Trends and Concepts Total Interior Solutions, Inc; Precious Jem Siquian, Product Manager HP Thin Clients- VST ECS Phils. Inc.; and Kristoffe Abellera, Chanel Business Manager Poly VST ECS Phils. Inc.

The event also showcased products and services offered by various IT-BPM companies allowing participants to build potential collaborations and networking possibilities for its stakeholders and access exclusive research, reports, and insight into the industry’s current trends and advancements.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): The Next Play

Besides the in-depth discussions on various topics, a press release statement was made by Jack Madrid, Chief Executive Officer of IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), to address questions and interviews regarding the emerging existence of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) and its impacts on human jobs recognizing that GEN AI is both a challenge and an exciting opportunity to the industry.

With the potential of this opportunity and the urgent need to upskill and re-skill talents, he revealed that they have been working with both the public and private sectors on a comprehensive talent program and career roadmaps with a skills rating system.

Additionally, he exclusively announced the formation of the IBPAP AI Council. This council was formed to partner and collaborate with learning academies and organizations, such as the Analytics Association of the Philippines, in areas of talent development, such as programming, data science analytics, and data ethics.

“Through partnerships like this, IBPAP intends to enable the industry and our workforce to move up in the value chain,” said Madrid.

“We want our skilled talent to perform higher value work rather than mundane and repetitive tasks, so they continue to be competitive and in demand in the AI-Driven economy,” he added.

