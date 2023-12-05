Here’s Why You Should Not Miss Wu Yang—Cebu’s Most Authentic Cantonese Restaurant

Cebu is known for its vibrant food scene, and the latest addition that’s making waves is Wu Yang, the city’s most authentic Cantonese restaurant. Having softly opened its doors on November 20, 2023, at 2F, Cube Wing, SM Seaside, Wu Yang is gearing up for its grand opening this December. It’s the first branch of Wu Yang Cantonese Cuisine, a new brand under the group of the well-loved Choobi Choobi Flavors Corporation.

Authentic Cantonese Cuisine in the Heart of Cebu

Wu Yang brings the flavors of Hong Kong right to Cebu. The restaurant offers a culinary experience that’s as close as it gets to dining in Hong Kong but without the hefty price tag.

Stan Tanchan, the owner, emphasizes the authenticity of their offerings. “What Hong Kong is serving is exactly what we serve. We aim to bring traditional Hong Kong street cooking style to Cebu. Our dishes are the closest to what is served in Hong Kong,” says Tanchan.

The menu boasts a variety of must-try dishes that showcase the best of Cantonese cuisine. The Peking Duck Wrap is a showstopper, perfectly roasted and delicately wrapped. With its crispy skin and tender meat, the Lechon Macau is a fusion of Filipino and Cantonese flavors. Their Cantonese Fried Chicken served with five spices, Char Kway Teow homemade rice noodles, and Tofu with mixed vegetables are just a few other highlights.

But there is more to Wu Yang. It is more than just a place to eat; it’s a place to relax and unwind. Whether you’re looking for a casual afternoon tea or a spot for a snack and conversation, Wu Yang offers the perfect setting. The high-end service is evident in every detail, from the exquisite ceramics used to serve the food to the attentive staff.

Looking around the restaurant’s interior, its aesthetics pay homage to old Chinese heritage, blending traditional woodwork and design with hand-painted murals. This creates a unique ambiance that fuses the old with the new, offering an upscale dining experience. With a seating capacity of 96, Wu Yang is also an ideal venue for big events.

A Focus on Cebu and Future Plans

Wu Yang is not just another restaurant but a statement of Choobi Choobi Flavors’ commitment to Cebu, where the brand has its roots. “Our current direction is to open restaurants in Cebu, at least for a few years. We aim to strengthen our backbone and improve our service in Cebu,” Santi Tanchan explains. The brand also plans to open a second branch in Banilad and a Spanish restaurant soon, expanding its culinary offerings.

Wu Yang is setting a new standard for authentic Cantonese cuisine in Cebu. Whether you’re a local, an expat, or just passing through, visiting Wu Yang is a must. It’s about experiencing the rich, flavors of Hong Kong right here in Cebu. So, if you’re craving genuine Cantonese cuisine, head to Wu Yang and taste the difference for yourself.

Find them on Facebook: @WuyangCantoneseCusine and Instagram:@wuyangcantonese to learn about Wu Yang’s offerings and latest deals.

ADVEROTORIAL