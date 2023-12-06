Domingo eyes WBO Global flyweight title on December 18 showdown
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Knockout artist Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo is set to vie for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight title on December 18, 2023, at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.
The Cebu-based Domingo of the ZIP-Sanman Boxing Team will be one of the protagonists in the double-header WBO Global title duel, which also features world-rated Carl Jammes Martin against Thai Chaiwat Buatkrathok for the WBO Global super bantamweight title.
Domingo to face Bravo
The 25-year-old Domingo will face fellow prospect Michael “The Chieftain” Bravo for the WBO Global flyweight title in a 12-round bout.
This is a make-or-break situation for Domingo as he aims for his first title in 20 fights.
With an impressive pro record of 18 wins, including 10 knockouts and two defeats, he is riding on back-to-back knockout wins against Japanese foes Jukiya Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka in 2022 in Japan.
Currently, he is training in Cebu under the supervision of his trainer and uncle, Michael Domingo, in their gym in Barangay Guadalupe.
Bravo former champ
Meanwhile, Bravo, 30, has a 14-3 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts.
Hailing from Kidapawan City, North Cotabato, Bravo is the former Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight and Philippines Mindanao Professional Boxing Federation super flyweight champion.
He is seeking a comeback win following his loss to former interim world champion Reymart Gaballo last June for the WBO Oriental bantamweight strap.
Gaballo barely won the fight by split decision, making Bravo a dangerous foe for Domingo.
10 undercards
In addition to Domingo and Martin’s WBO regional title bouts, 10 other undercard duels will spice up the upcoming December 18 fight card.
These include Domingo’s stablemates Gabriel and David Santisima, who will take on Arjhay Recto and Gabriel Bajada, respectively.
