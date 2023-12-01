Mark Magsayo set for super featherweight debut vs Isaac Avelar

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Boholano former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo will debut in the super featherweight division on December 9, 2023, against Mexican Isaac Avelar at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, United States.

Magsayo, the former World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion, will end his nine-month hiatus by facing Avelar, a Mexican prospect who once fought for the WBA interim world featherweight title.

It can be recalled that Magsayo announced he’s moving up to the super featherweight in September after his short reign in the featherweight division.

The 28-year-old Magsayo last fought in March against Brandon Figueroa for the WBC interim world featherweight title but fell short in a 12-round unanimous decision defeat in Ontario, California.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Magsayo as it marked his comeback fight after losing the WBC world featherweight title to Rey Vargas in 2022. He now boasts 24 wins with two defeats and 16 knockouts.

This time, he will try his luck in the more competitive super featherweight division. Winning against Avelar will elevate Magsayo in the WBC super featherweight world rankings.

If he continues winning, he will ultimately earn a shot at the WBC world super featherweight title, currently held by American O’Shaquie Foster.

Still, Magsayo needs to hurdle Avelar, 26, who has a record of 17-6 (win-loss) with 10 knockouts.

