Basketball showdown awaits fans in Toledo City

By: Dale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 08,2023 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Top-notch basketball action awaits fans at the Toledo City Megadome on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

This as four commercial basketball teams – EGS, K&L, GRFX Pacifictel, and Toledo City Good Shepherd will clash in a mini inter-commercial tournament featuring some well-known cagers.

The event is organized by the Toledo City Sports Commission, led by executive director Gethsemane Mahinay.

Three games will highlight Sunday’s hardcourt action, including the Toledo City 16-under finals featuring Batang Ungas-Pinamungajan and Kramz City Balamban at 4:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., GRFX Pacifictel, owned by Jaime Sanchez, will face off against K&L Marketing, led by Kimberly Algoso.

GRFX Pacifictel will be spearheaded by Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 22 finals “Most Valuable Player” Jiesel Tarrosa, along with veteran big men Bernie Brigondo and Jason Balabag.

Meanwhile, K&L will feature former Cesafi MVPs Shaq Imperial and Jaybie Mantilla, along with veterans Vincent Menguito and Jonel Bonganciso.

Following the Pacifictel and K&L showdown, EGS and the home team, Good Shepherd Toledo, will provide the final action at 8:00 p.m.

EGS, led by sportsman Wilson Villanueva, will rely on former SWU Cobra and San Juan Knights cager Reeve Ugsang, along with Mark Racho and Jerome Napao.

They will take on Good Shepherd’s Rino Berame, Joshua Dela Cerna, Jojo Tangkay, and John Abad.

According to the Toledo City Sports Commission, the games are free to watch at the Toledo City Megadome.

Lately, Toledo City has hosted several topnotch sports tournaments and not just basketball including the one the city hosted a few months back which featured top Cesafi men’s basketball squads.

