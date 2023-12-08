Toledo Trojans gun for PCA national crown vs King Pirates on Dec. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s judgment day for the Toledo-Xignex Trojans as they gun for the coveted national title of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup tomorrow, Saturday, December 9, 2023 via the Chess.com platform.

The Trojans had an impressive run in the PCAP season after finishing with a franchise record and near-perfect 22 wins and three losses to emerge on top of the southern division standings.

As part of their impressive run, they toppled former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights to clinch the Southern Division title for the first time in franchise history last Wednesday, December 6.

This time, the Cebu-based professional chess squad headed by Cebuano Grand Master (GM) Richard Bitoon will gun for the national crown against the equally-talented King Pirates.

Besides GM Bitoon, the Trojans will have Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, Fide Master (FM) David Elorta, International Masters Kim Steven Yap and Rico Mascarinas, Allan Pason, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Master (NM) Edmundo Gatus, Ronald Ganzon, and Christopher Tubalado.

Meanwhile, the King Pirates has GM Mark Paragua, FM Gombosuren Munkhgal of Mongolia, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Rowelyn Acedo, Cris Ramayrat, Eric Labog, Kevin Arquero, and Jeromoe Villanueva.

The King Pirates defeated the San Juan Predators to emerge as the Northern Division champions, 11-10, 14.5-6.5, in two sets.

In their first meeting, the King Pirates defeated the Trojans, 16.5-4.5 last November 8.

Meanwhile, the Kisela Knights and the San Juan Predators will square off in the Battle-for-Third.

The championship match between the Toledo-Xignex Trojans and the Pasig City King Pirates will start at 7:20 p.m and will be streamed live at the PCAP Facebook page.

