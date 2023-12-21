Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, down globally

December 21,2023

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

READ: More than 10 million people have signed up for X, formerly Twitter, in December, CEO says

Users on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said “Welcome to X!”

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said “Waiting for posts.”

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

