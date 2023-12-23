Shabu worth P334M seized by PDEA-7 in a span of one year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Shabu worth more than P334 million was confiscated in a year of anti-illegal drugs operations in Central Visayas region.

This figure was released by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with other units.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, this accomplishment was from January until Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Alcantara relayed to reporters that in this period, they conducted a total of 138 operations that led to the apprehension of 326 drug personalities in the region. She also said that the number of dismantled drug dens totaled 55.

In a span of almost 12 months, PDEA-7 confiscated 49,194.4585 grams of shabu with a market value of P334,522,317.80.

Alcantara also disclosed that after 34 more barangays in Central Visayas were declared drug-cleared in the recent deliberation process, there are now a total of 224 drug cleared barangays in the region.

She added that there are 2 drug-cleared municipalities in Region 7 including Basay in Negros Oriental and San Remigio in southern Cebu.

Basay was named drug-cleared in April while San Remigio was categorized as such in August of this year.

This means that out of the 3,003 barangays in the region, only 1,219 remain drug-affected.

With this, the regional drug affectation percentage is now at 40.59 percent as the year comes to a close.

According to Alcantara, Central Visayas is second in the list of areas with the highest drug affectation in the entire Philippines.

However, she explained that there has been some improvement based on the record of the successful operations carried out in 2023.

“But nevertheless, og tan-awon nato ang situation diri sa region, dako na pud kaayo og improvement. Dako pud kaayo tag maingon nato nga success compared sa previous years nga pila gud to. Nagsugod ta 2017 naa sa mga 96 percent ang batong drug affectation and this year, naa na ta sa 40.59,” stated Alcantara.

In addition to this, Alcantara highlighted the significance of the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs such as shabu which is part of their efforts towards supply reduction.

She emphasized the significance of destruction of dangerous drugs part of their supply reduction.

In 2023, PDEA-7 conducted a total of 2 destruction activities back in February 18 and October 12 wherein the pieces of drug evidence were destroyed through burning.

Alcantara told reporters that this just goes to show that the drugs PDEA-7 confiscated are permanently destroyed instead of being thrown back in the streets for the consumption of drug users.

“Dako kaayo nig impact sa atoang anti-illegal drugs campaign because it is a manifestation nga wala intawn na girecycle ang drugs. It’s a procedure that we follow and it is being implemented,” she said.

All in all, the agency destroyed more than 75 kilos of shabu, more than 2 kilos of marijuana, and other drugs.

The burned illegal drugs had a total value of P521,656,295.00, according to Alcantara.

