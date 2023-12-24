Aboitiz InfraCapital’s West Cebu Estate earns recognition as ‘Best Industrial Development in Asia’ at Asia Property Awards

In its inaugural appearance at PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates’ West Cebu Estate clinched the prestigious title of “Best Industrial Development in Asia.” This recognition shines a spotlight on Balamban, Cebu, establishing it as a vibrant global investment hub. The achievement is attributed to the strong economic and social development fostered by the world-class businesses within West Cebu Estate.

West Cebu Estate serves as a magnet for investment and the creation of job opportunities.

Recognized as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines, the vast 540-hectare PEZA-registered West Cebu Estate stands as a showcase for world-class shipbuilding companies and their robust supply chain. The employment of 14,000 Filipinos by these companies is a testament to the skill and ingenuity of the Filipino labor force, attracting substantial investments totaling PHP 36.046 billion over the years.

Earlier this year, West Cebu Estate embarked on a 39-hectare industrial expansion, supported by a PHP 800 million investment. This strategic initiative, expected to create 14,000 new jobs, signifies the evolution of the estate from a primary shipbuilding hub to an industrial estate catering to a wider array of industries, including automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and the fast pace of industrial lot takeups and the notable surge in interest, with companies looking to capitalize on the benefits of locating in the Philippines, further solidify West Cebu Estate’s position as a premier investment destination.

“These milestones wouldn’t have been possible without the invaluable support of our industry partners, national and local government units, and our community members. The collective support and participation of our stakeholders have been instrumental in propelling industry expansion and generating new job opportunities for our fellow Filipinos,” expressed Cyel Auza, Vice President for Cebu Operations.

In addition to the industrial expansion, West Cebu Estate is charting a dynamic course for the future with the development of a 3.3-hectare central business district (CBD) within the economic estate, slated for launch in 2025. This CBD will encompass commercial lots for sale, food outlets, retail shops, essential services, a supermarket, and a transportation hub, all meticulously designed to elevate the overall quality of life for the surrounding communities, livability, and skills enhancement. Pioneering sustainable development in the Visayas, it has taken a significant step by becoming the first industrial estate in the region to pursue BERDE-District Registration from the Philippine Green Building Council, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility.

“Our success story highlights the vast potential within our nation, and we eagerly anticipate further championing this and nurturing the talents of our local workforce. As we continue to redefine industrial estates in the Philippines, we are committed to drive progress in the countryside, ultimately uplifting the communities where we operate,” Auza added.

