Aerophone’s Pamaskong Gadgets Fair Wraps Up a Spectacular 13-Day Tech Extravaganza at SM City Cebu Event Center

Cebu City, December 26, 2023 – Aerophone, the leading mobile tech retailer, has concluded its highly successful 5th Pamaskong Gadgets Fair, held at the SM City Cebu Activity Center. The event spanned two periods, from November 30 to December 3 and then again from December 15 to 23, making each day a festive celebration of technology and innovation.

Participating brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno Mobile, Oppo, Honor, Smart, Home Credit, and Skyro transformed the Activity Center into a tech haven, offering shoppers a unique and interactive experience.

The event kicked off with Realme’s Beyond the Limit Dance Challenge competition, where 10 dance groups showcased their skills. The distinguished panel of judges included Mr. Johnrey Cabanero, choreographer & dance master of the Tribu Hamtic of Binirayan Festival, Mr. Ringo Jay Tinio, managing director & choreographer of RJT Entertainment Production, and Ms. Riche Sarabia, professional dancer at Verve Dance Company.

Vivo’s mascot parade and exciting games captivated kids and parents alike, while Smart provided a 50% discount on their post-paid plan P499 and powered the event center with 5G connectivity. Huawei Day brought creativity to the forefront with Cebu’s Cosplay Runway Rendezvous, featuring participants strutting their way from Cyberzone to the event center.

Xiaomi’s Tiktok Dance Duo Challenge drew a large crowd of enthusiastic participants, and Aerophone fans who purchased Xiaomi products were treated to exclusive gifts. The Honor Idol Cebu singing competition on December 16 showcased the talents of eight idol hopefuls, judged by Coach Nyl Navarro, Ms. Jewel Villaflores (VISPOP Grand Champion), and Ms. Chimney Lim (Queen Mother of Cebu-Fortitude). GCODE, a P-pop all-girls sing & dance group, also delivered a special performance.

Oppo lit up the stage on its brand day, featuring exciting aerofun games and talented staff showcasing their singing and dancing prowess. Samsung day concluded the event with a bang, featuring a special music performance by DJ Gleen and the A Squad, highlighting the Galaxy’s A54 and A34.

The Pamaskong Gadgets Fair bid farewell last December 23 and closed with a bang with a rocking Bisrock concert featuring Crewcrocs Band and the sensational Missing Filemon. The electrifying conclusion to the tech-filled festivities brought the house down! It was a night to remember! Thank you to Samsung and the Galaxy Team for giving Pamaskong Gadgets Fair the ultimate finale!

Catch Season 6 of the Pamaskong Gadgets Fair next year!

