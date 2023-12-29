Michelle Dee nakadawat og FFCCCII recognition human sa iyang Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finish

MANILA, Philippines – Padayon nga niani og mga pasidungog si Michelle Dee usa ka buwan human sa iyang pagrepresentar sa Pilipinas sa Miss Universe 2023. Siya bag-o lang nga gihatagan og plaque of appreciation gikan sa Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCII).

Kini iyang nadawat atol sa usa ka courtesy call didto sa opisina sa Fil-Chi sa Manila niadtong Disyemre 28, kapin usa ka buwan sa iyang pag-representar sa Pilipinas sa Miss Universe diin siya napili nga usa sa Top 10 ug nakadawat og upat ka special awards.

Ang iyang trabaho isip goodwill ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines gipasidunggan usab atol sa maong kalihukan.

“There has been an outpouring of opportunities that have presented itself and I’m grateful sa inyong lahat sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta (I’m grateful for all of your support),” matud ni Dee.

“Nakakataba ng puso, maraming salamat (It touches my heart, thank you very much). The whole journey is for all of you and I have nothing but gratitude.”

Gipahibaw usab ni Michelle nga iyang ipadayon ang iyang advocacy for autism awareness ug mga “businesses” human sa iyang pageant stint.

“I will be continuing my advocacies, my businesses, and [with] my home network. I have a few projects with GMA Network which I’m grateful for. We have movies and nakatakda akong lumipad sa ibang bansa next year which I’m very excited for… Maraming salamat sa pagsubaybay sa aking career, I’m very grateful. Marami kayong aabangan next year,” matud ni Michelle.

Ang apohan ni Michelle, si Dee K. Chiong, nga nagsilbi isip philanthropist ug chairman sa China Banking Corporation, nagsilbi nga kanhi vice president sa FFCCCII. Paryente usab si Michelle ni Regina Y. Dee, usa ka socialite nga nagtukod sa Inner Peace Foundation.

Human sa iyang Top 10 Miss Universe finish, ang beauty queen nakakuha usab og upat pa special awards lakip na ang Spirit of Carnival Award, Best in National Costume, Fan Vote Winner, ug Voice for Change Gold.

Giila usab siya isip bag-ong tourism ambassador sa Department of Tourism karon lang buwana.

RELATED STORIES

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee invited to become tourism ambassador

Catriona Gray on Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe journey: A Beautiful Comeback