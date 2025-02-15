Handler ni Sofronio Vasquez nihimakak nga duna silay relasyon

Ang handler sa “The Voice USA” Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez nga si Gio Santos, nihimakak sa mga nanggaws nga chismis nga aduna silay gitagong relasyon human mi viral sa social media ang usa ka litrato diin nagkauban ang duha.

Gipahayag ni Santos sa X (formerly Twitter) niadtong Biyernes, Feb. 14, nga walay romantic relationship ang namagitan nilang Sofronio Vasquez.

“Handler ako ni Sofronio. Hindi kami mag-jowa,” he stressed. (I’m Sofronio’s handler. We are not in a relationship.)

Mipagawas si Gio Santos sa maong pamahayag human ang usa ka online page nag post ug litrato nilang duha nga nagkanayon nga nibalik sa Pilipinas si Sofronio alang sa concert niini nga kauban ang iyang “boyfriend” sa iyang kiliran.

Ug miatake dayon ang mga netizens sa comments section haron ipadayag ang ilang ka dismaya sa maong fake news, ug nga dako kining “disrespect” kang Vasquez, kinsa bag-ohay lang mihatag ug dakong dungog sa Pilipinas isip unang Asyano ug Filipino nga na champion sa “The Voice USA.”

“The last thing we want to give Sofronio is a cheap chismis. Let’s savor his victory. His talent can make him win internationally so people please focus on that. Regardless of his sexuality, support tayo dapat (we should show support). ‘Yun ang pinoy dapat (That’s how a Filipino should be). Hindi ‘yung hahanapan ng machichismis ‘yung tao (instead of creating rumors about the person),” weighed in one X user.

Ang New York-based singer bag-o lang mibalik sa Pilipinas alang sa unang solo concert sa Cebu. Usa usab siya sa mga special guests sa Valentine concert nilang Ogie Alcasid, Louie Ocampo ug Ryan Cayabyab.

Si Sofronio Vasquez bag-ohay lang mipirma ug kontrata sa Republic Records sa New York alang sa iyang musical career. Sa wala pa siya mosikat sa international stage, ang Filipino singer miapil sa “Tawag ng Tanghalan” sa “It’s Showtime” niadtong 2016 apan wala kini makaabot sa finals.

