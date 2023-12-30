Policeman shot in the head in Negros Oriental

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 30,2023 - 12:27 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A policeman, who was driving his motorcycle, was shot in the head in La Libertad town, Negros Oriental on Saturday morning, December 30, 2023.

The fatality was identified as Police Staff Sergeant John Kelly N. Catedral.

Catedral is a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assigned at the La Libertad Police Station.

According to a police report, the alleged shooting incident took place along the road in Sitio Looc, Barangay Martilo, La Libertad town in Negros Oriental.

The report revealed that at around 9:30 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting alarm where a dead body was reportedly found by the side of the road in the barangay.

Upon their arrival, they found the policeman’s body lying beside his driven scooter bathe in a pool of his own blood.

The victim’s body also bore a suspected gunshot injury on the head.

As of this writing, police are securing the crime scene and requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

All nearby police stations have also been alerted for the implementation of “Oplan Tambayayong” for the apprehension of the assailant, stated the report.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP