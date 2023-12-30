Pagasa sees typhoon-free New Year, no potential storms for start of 2024

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) predicts a typhoon-free New Year’s Eve and the initial days of 2024, as no potential typhoon-forming low-pressure area is currently being monitored.

State weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said they have not monitored a low pressure area that could potentially become a typhoon so far.

However, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, will still bring cloudy skies with rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands throughout the day.

Pagasa said that the same weather system will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect generally good weather with chances of slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau said that no gale warning alert is raised in any part of the country’s seaboards.

