2024 : Mandaue welcomes new year with launch of Presidencia Clock Tower

January 01,2024

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandauehanons welcomed 2024 in gathering at the city’s heritage plaza that was filled with songs, dances, fun and a fireworks display.

The gathering was part of the New Year’s countdown and the official launch of the Presidencia Clock Tower that the city government organized to welcome 2024.

“Ang Presidencia Clock Tower sa Mandaue City Hall nagtimaan sa padayon nga pag-abante sa Mandaue City. Sama sa orasan walay hunong ang atong administrasyon sa pagpangita og mga pamaagi aron paghatag og serbisyong kalambuan sa katawhan,” Mayor Jonas Cortes said in a message which he posted on his social media page.

“Mandauehanon atong hangpon ang tuig 2024 nga puno sa paglaum walay oras nga usikan alang sa hayag nga kaugmaon sa Mandaue nga atong dakbayan.

(We welcome the year 2024 full of hope and no time will be wasted for the bright future of the city of Mandaue.)

Sa pagtuyok sa oras, segundo, ug minuto magkuyog ta move Mandaue,” he added.

(As the clock turns for the hours, seconds and minutes, Mandaue will go move with it.)

