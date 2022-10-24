Mandaue Mayor Cortes lays down programs achieved in 100 days of office

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has laid down the programs that were implemented which were aligned with his five-point agenda during his report for his first 100 days in office.

Cortes delivered his speech during the city council’s session recess on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The programs that were highlighted in line were the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery, socialized housing, infrastructure, delivery of basic services, and becoming a smart and resilient city.

COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery

The city in its efforts to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has created programs that would help businesses especially the micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

It provided MSMEs particularly market vendors with skills and technical trainings needed in sustaining their business. They were also linked to the Department of Trade and Industry, an online shopping app, and a mobile wallet app, among others.

Mandaue City has been awarded the 2022 Most Business-friendly Local Government Unit – City Level 1B Provincial Highly Urbanized City Category. Likewise, it was also ranked Top 7 Most Competitive in Economic Dynamism – Highly Urbanized City Category by the DTI’s Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index.

Socialized housing

One of the programs that was highlighted was the city’s socialized housing project.

Cortes informed that the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development had pledged to fund the amount needed to build the remaining three buildings. The city’s housing project called Tipolo Residences is composed of five condominium-like mid-rise buildings.

The two buildings have broken ground and the construction has started.

“The backlog in socialized housing is a significant concern in Mandaue. This is because we have many Mandauehanons who are living in danger zones, especially along our rivers. The past flooding events have shown us just how vulnerable these communities are. There is an urgency to find these families suitable and safe housing away from these dangerous places,” said Cortes.

They are scheduled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding by the end of this week.

“This will be Mandaue’s legacy for every Mandauehanon: Desenting puloy-anon para sa matag Mandauehanon (A decent home for every Mandauehanon),” he added.

Infrastructure

Among the priority programs of Mandaue City is the implementation of several infrastructure projects especially the realization of the city’s drainage master plan.

Cortes also informed that the construction of the annex building behind the city hall has already started. It will provide additional office space especially to those that are currently using other offices’ areas.

But, this will not be permanent, as the city will be having a one-stop government center at the Cebu International Convention Center compound to address the long-term solution to the space problem at City Hall.

The mayor said that the groundwork for the implementation of the construction has begun. They planned to turn the current city hall into Mandaue Museum and Public Library.

To address the heavy siltation of the Butuanon River, which is one of the causes of its overflow and flooding, the city, in collaboration with the DPWH, has begun dredging activities along its riverside.

Delivery of Basic Services

Aside from the implementation of the city’s Barangayan Program which brings the different services of the city to far-flung communities. These include job fairs, vaccinations for humans and pets, medical and dental check-ups, legal advice, and consultations, among others.

The city has already started the procurement of a mobile medical van complete with X-ray, medical, and dental equipment that will be used to bring the services of the city health office closer to the residents.

Smart Resilient Mandaue

In its goal to be a smart resilient city, the city has taken actions to possibly help address climate change.

Mandaue collaborated with Cebu City, to address the challenges of river rehabilitation particularly for the Butuanon and the Mahiga Rivers.

The city is also doing a study to protect and put a value on its mangroves.

Moreover, the Sannguniang Panlungsod is also crafting landmark legislation.

“Coming up with a comprehensive environmental code is vital in our quest for resilient Mandaue. Our SP’s strategic initiative is to craft this landmark legislation, now on its tail-end, having undergone a series of write-shops to draft our very own code for the environment,” said Cortes.

/dbs