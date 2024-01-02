With Bahay leaving for college, Cainglet ready to be SHS-AdC’s next leader

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With several key players heading into college, the Cesafi high school grand slam champion, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, may have to start searching for new leaders for their upcoming campaigns.

One of those ready to step up to this huge responsibility is Alden Cainglet, one of the Magis Eagles’ reliable scorers.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Cainglet said that he’ll be ready to step up whenever he’s called to be the next team captain for the Magis Eagles.

The 6-foot-2 Cainglet was instrumental in achieving the grand slam title for the Magis Eagles, especially in their grueling Best-of-Three finals series against old rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers.

One of his most iconic performances was his 23-point outing against the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters. The Magis Eagles eliminated the Webmasters in their do-or-die semifinal game, 62-51.

The game was scheduled after Cainglet’s scary fall in their first semifinal meeting against UCLM. Cainglet escaped that hard fall caused by UCLM’s Revo Lao unscathed, but the incident resulted in multiple suspensions and fines.

“I’ll be ready, during this off-season, I’ll do my best to build myself,” said Cainglet, son of former pro cager Alex Cainglet.

Besides Bahay, bigmen Josh Go and RJ Dacalos are also heading into college along with guards Nicolas Yu and Xeemon Cuyos.

The Magis Eagles will get their hands full in 2024. They will likely start the year by campaigning in the Mandaue City Division Meet, Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA), National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), and the Palarong Pambansa where they will have to defend their gold medal.

For Cainglet, he will continue what their former team captain, Bahay, started for the team.

“I’ll continue what Jared leaves to our team and we’ll do our best. I’ll also do [my best] to help my teammates,” added Cainglet who has been playing with SHS-AdC since he was in Grade 7.

