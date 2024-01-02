Where is Jared Bahay going? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Will Jared Bahay, Cebu’s top high school basketball player, fulfill his promise to play for the University of the Philippines (UP)?

There have been reports lately that the former Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu star is considering other options for his collegiate team and may likely head to another UAAP member school.

Bahay is one of the top high school players in the country today. He is the back-to-back Cesafi high school MVP, a Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, NBTC Philippines best high school player, and a former member of the Batang Gilas squad.

When asked about this issue, though, Bahay said he won’t comment yet but said he is currently ‘in discussions’ about his future team. He also said he will make an announcement regarding this matter soon.

It can be recalled that the 18-year-old point guard from Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City committed to the UP Fighting Maroons in March 2023.

READ: Bahay, Cebuano high school basketball star, to play for UP Fighting Maroons

This came as a shock as many believed that Bahay, the former team captain of Ateneo de Cebu, was headed to the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles.

UP’s head coach Goldwin Monteverde and UP basketball program head Bo Perasol went to Cebu to welcome Bahay to UP when he made the announcement.

His recruiter, Patrick “Pato” Gregorio of MVP Sports, was also present during his presser last March at the UP Cebu campus.

Speculations that Bahay would go to the Blue Eagles grew after Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin was seen watching the Magis Eagles’ Finals games in the Cesafi Season 23 against the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers.

The Ateneo de Cebu won that series against UV to complete a grand slam.

READ MORE:

Jared Bahay relishes final year at Sacred Heart and Cesafi

Bahay : Championship promise to Magis Eagles fulfilled after team bags Cesafi hoops

Baldwin was seen sitting beside Cesafi’s top honchos during the finals at the Cebu Coliseum.

Baldwin had also been coming to Cebu to conduct close-door training with the Blue Eagles and Magis Eagles at the latter’s campus in Mandaue City in 2023.

Before that, Baldwin recruited and got the commitment of two Magis Eagles, Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro.

/bmjo

READ MORE: With Bahay leaving for college, Cainglet ready to be SHS-AdC’s next leader

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP