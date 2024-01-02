Two fires hit Metro Cebu in one day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two fires broke out in the neighboring cities of Cebu and Mandaue on the second day of 2024.

One was reported injured while it caused damages amounting to P650,000, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The first incident was reported in Sitio Lower Bonbonan located along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was traced to have started at the house of Zippora Mae Pacaldo and later on spread to two neighboring homes.

The Labangon fire burned Pacaldo’s home and partially damaged two others.

According to the BFP, a total of five families that consisted of 15 individuals were displaced.

BFP continues to investigate the cause of the flame as of this writing.

An hour later, another fire broke out in Zone Kamote, Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City.

It was traced to have started at the house of Ariel Gepiga, according to Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Leo Andicoy.

In an interview, Gepiga said that a grounded electric post located close to his home may have caused the flame.

Zone Kamote resident Alan Perez, 54, was reported to have sustained minor burns on his body while he was fleeing the area.

It damaged a total of 10 homes and was placed under control at 1:13 p.m.

