Two men spotted leaving vehicle of Coach J in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigations continue to determine the motive as well as the perpetrators behind the ruthless killing of Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan whose body was dumped in a grassy lot in Naga City, southern Cebu last December 30.

The latest development pointed to two men spotted leaving Unchian’s black sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the highway in Brgy. Yati in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

Police confirmed they already took custody of the SUV of Coach J last Monday, January 1 which has since been abandoned near a carwash in the area since December 31. The vehicle was also apparently used to transport and dump Unchuan’s body in Naga City in the south.

A carwash attendant, who requested anonymity for his security, told Cebu-based radio station DYHP that he saw the vehicle parked near their establishment last December 31, or a day after the gruesome discovery.

The employee added that he did not bother checking on the vehicle, believing its owner just parked it on the gutter until police arrived and retrieved it on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, witnesses and officials in the village confirmed that they are currently cooperating with the police in the hopes of catching Unchuan’s killers, by providing surveillance footage in the area where the SUV of Coach J was found.

A tanod in Brgy. Yati, who also wanted to keep his identity anonymous for safety reasons, claimed that among the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings they submitted to authorities showed two men disembarking and leaving the SUV of Coach J there.

Earlier, the police revealed they already recovered Unchuan’s vehicle and considered it as one of their strongest leads in identifying and arresting the people behind the talent manager and voice mentor’s killing.

