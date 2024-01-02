Police recover vehicle used to ‘transport’ body of Sinulog Idol judge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police have recovered the vehicle which they believed was used to transport the body of Sinulog Idol judge Jay Unchuan to Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan in Naga City, Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are now in the process of subjecting the vehicle to forensic examination in order to possibly identify the suspects in Unchuan’s murder.

“Sa pagkakaron, amo ning gitan-aw nga usa ka lig-on nga ebidensya para ma-identify ang suspects,” he added.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 2, Pelare said they consider the vehicle as a “strong pice of evidence” in Unchuan’s murder.

Investigation

Police continue to investigate Unchuan’s death after his body was found dumped in Naga City, Cebu early morning on December 30.

Unchuan, who was only wearing a black t-shirt and his black underwear, was found lying face down with his hands tied behind his back.

backtracking” to determine how and why Unchuan’s body ended up in a grassy lot in their city.

They also hope to identify possible suspects in his death.

Pelare said investigators from the Naga City Police Station are now in the process of “

“We are continuously conducting backtracking of CCTVs and we are optimistic nga atong makita [kun unsa gyud ang nahitabo niya] in the coming days. We would be able to know kinsay mga persons of interest, possible motives,” Pelare said.

So far, Pelare said police investigators were already able to track where Unchuan went before his body was found.

