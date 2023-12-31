Cebu’s Sinulog Idol mourns passing of ‘ultimate vocal coach’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The organizers of Cebu’s Sinulog Idol are mourning the loss of Jay Unchuan, a key figure in the competition, who served as a panelist, mentor, and judge since its inception.

In a Facebook statement on December 30, they referred to Unchuan as the “ultimate vocal coach,” acknowledging her significant impact on Cebuano talents.

Describing her as a beloved mother figure in the Sinulog Idol family, they expressed that her guidance and love will be cherished. The organizers pledged to carry on Coach Jay’s influence in the future of Sinulog Idol and joined the Unchuan family in seeking justice for her tragic death.

“Every single Sinulog Idol owes their improvement and success to Coach Jay. And every single Sinulog Idol night, the audience members of Fuente Osmeña Circle eagerly await her sharp yet extremely meaningful comments for the participants.

“More than that, Coach Jay is a beloved mother figure in the Sinulog Idol family. She has shaped all our idols to be the better version of themselves, both on and off stage. Although she was the type to always wear black, she brings with her a bright, shining light in every room she enters – with her big jewelry, fabulous hair, and warm, loving presence.

“Sinulog Idol will never be the same without you, Coach Jay. Your advice, support, and love will live with us forever, and we will carry your influence throughout the future of Sinulog Idol. We are one with the Unchuan family in seeking justice for this brutal and heartbreaking happening.

We know that one day, justice will be served. We love you Coach Jay Unchuan. Rest in Peace,” they said.

Found dead

On Dec. 30, a dead man was found in Naga City in southern Cebu.

The police in Naga described that the victim was only wearing a black T-shirt and his black underwear. He was also 4 feet and 9 inches tall and had short, blond hair.

The victim was found lying face down with his hands tied behind his back yesterday morning. /clorenciana

