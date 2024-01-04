Gealon back as traffic management chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced the reinstatement of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon as the head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC).

In his ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’ radio program on Sugboanon Channel, Rama mentioned that he persuaded him to stay in his position during a meeting on Wednesday, January 3.

The mayor’s meeting with Gealon took place a day after the councilor’s resignation was initially rejected.

“I’m happy that we met this morning. I wish him all the best going forward, and all’s well that ends well,” Rama said.

Rama emphasized his appreciation for Gealon’s expertise in traffic management, dating back to his tenure as the executive director of the Cebu City Transportation Office during the mayor’s first term in 2010.

“Yes, he is back, he has never been out,” the mayor added.

In Gealon’s resignation letter dated December 23, 2023, he stated that he believes the functions of the traffic management office that he previously held would be better done by someone “who is more able and capable.”

He added that despite the diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, much remains to be desired.

The mayor appointed Gealon on September 2, 2023. He replaced lawyer Rico “Koko” Rey Francis Holganza, who had also resigned from the TMC.

Additionally, Rama asked him to take charge of the traffic preparations for this year’s Sinulog Festival.

Rama stated that he, along with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, will collaborate with Gealon in overseeing the traffic management in the city’s two districts during the festival.

