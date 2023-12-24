Gealon resigns as Cebu City’s traffic chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After nearly three months as the head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), Councilor Rey Gealon has chosen to step down from his role.

In his resignation letter to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, dated December 23, 2023, Gealon expressed gratitude to Rama for the “trust and confidence” placed in him as the traffic czar.

Prior to his appointment in the TMC, Gealon was also appointed by Rama as the executive director of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) during Rama’s last administration.

A copy of his resignation letter was sent to CDN Digital on Sunday, December 24.

Gealon said that he “unequivocally accepted the appointment” even with the “herculean task of traffic management and enforcement.”

“Though the worsening traffic situation in the city is seemingly impossible to solve, I tried with what measly knowledge and ability I possess, in the best way I know how,” Gealon wrote.

He added that despite the “diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, there leaves much to be desired.”

Appoint someone ‘more capable’

Consequently, he believes that the functions of the traffic management office that he previously held would be better done by someone “who is more able and capable.”

“It is in that light that I humbly tender my resignation in the hope that the Good People of the City of Cebu will be rightfully and justly served,” he added.

To recall, Rama officially appointed Gealon last September 25 this year. The latter replaced lawyer Rico “Koko” Rey Francis Holganza, who also resigned from the TMC, according to Rama.

After his appointment in September, Gealon had said there were still things that needed to be done.

“While this field is not new to me, there is still a lot of learning and a way lot of working to be done,” he said.

The councilor then added that he would perform the functions of his office to the best of his abilities and capabilities.

In a brief phone interview with Rama on Sunday, December 24, he said that he already received the copy of Gealon’s letter.

“Let’s just wait and let go [the] days to come then I’ll control these things,” Rama said. /clorenciana

