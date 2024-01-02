Rama to Gealon: ‘I’m not accepting your resignation’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is not dismissing Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon as the Traffic Management Committee (TMC) head.

Rama is also not accepting Gealon’s resignation from the position, which the latter filed on December 23, 2023.

“Rey Gealon will still be [the traffic chief]. I am not dismissing him neither accepting the resignation,” said Rama when asked about who will be the new Traffic Management chief.

In Gealon’s resignation letter, he stated that he believes the functions of the traffic management office that he previously held would be better done by someone “who is more able and capable.”

He added that despite the diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, much remains to be desired.

The mayor appointed Gealon on September 2, 2023. Gealon replaced lawyer Rico “Koko” Rey Francis Holganza, who had also resigned from the TMC.

The mayor further added that he will schedule a meeting with the traffic management committee to discuss their concerns and address the ongoing issues.

According to Rama, he would also personally help oversee the traffic in Cebu City alongside Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia.

He mentioned that he would handle the traffic situation in the North, while the South would be handled by Garcia and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera.

