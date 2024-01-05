6th Magis Eagles Football Cup to honor Rico Navarro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Football Cup returns after a four-year hiatus and will honor the late Rico Navarro, the school’s athletic director.

Navarro who passed away in 2020 was one of the organizers of the annual tournament that was last held in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition will open on February 3, 2024 until March 2, at the SHS-AdC Julian Hernando Athletics Field in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Over a hundred teams from in and outside Cebu are expected to compete in the festival-type and standard 11-aside football competitions in 15 age groups.

“This started in the time of the late Sir Rico Navarro. The last time was held in 2019, in 2020 it was already pandemic. This usually happens on July or August,” said Jon Ralph Christopher Jiao Inot, SHS-AdC athletic director in a presser at the SHS-AdC Mandaue campus.

“It’s very special because we want to continue the legacy of sir Rico Navarro. Unsa iyahang nadala sa sports into our community. Sir Rico was also an official of the CVFA, we want to honor him also, by continuing this tournament.”

Joining Inot in Friday’s presser were SHS-AdC Magis Eagles football program head Reff Cuaresma, tournament manager Sherwin Rodriguez of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), and organizing committee member Mark Queblatin.

The festival type format age groups are mix-U6, mix-U8, mix-U10, U12 boys, U14 boys, U16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys, U19 boys, men’s open, men’s 38-A, inter-company, men’s 48 above, ladies open, and soccer mom categories.

Meanwhile, the 11-aside format age categories are mix-U12, and U18 boys.

OUT-OF-TOWN TEAMS

Cuaresma revealed that out-of-town teams including those from Manila have already shown interest to compete in the tournament.

“We have inquiries already from the Manila teams, one prominent club from Manila that submitted their intention to join. We’re waiting for their confirmation to join,” said Cuaresma.

So far, Cuaresma already have the commitment of Cebu Football Club’s age group teams, Makati FC, and Cebu United FC.

Also joining are two of the winningest Cesafi football teams in University of San Carlos (USC) and the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC).

“We can assure all participating teams that it we will be a safe, fun, and festive tournament for the local and visiting clubs as well as schools from Manila and some neighboring islands,” said Cuaresma.

For more information about the football tournament, interested parties may contact Sherwin Rodriquez at 09617991654 or 09673726427.

