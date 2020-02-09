ERCO-Don Bosco, SHS-AdC bag championship titles in Aboitiz Football Cup

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES — The ERCO-Don Bosco (DB) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) successfully clinched the titles of their respective categories after winning their last assignments in the 21st Aboitiz Football Cup held Sunday, February 9, 2020 in different venues.

The ERCO DB manned mostly by players of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) who will be representing Cebu City in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet, is the Men’s Open Division II champion after routing Makoto FC B, 4-1, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Over at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Fr. J.H Football Field, the Ateneo de Cebu girls managed to hold off the University of San Carlos (USC), 0-0, to bag the Girls 18 title.

Vince Kristi Ybañez started the ball rolling for the ERCO DB with a goal from 30 yards in the 17th minute.

Makoto, was immediately able to score the equalizer via Norman Fegidero who converted a penalty just two minutes later.

But that proved to be Makoto’s lone goal as ERCO DB went one up at 2-1 courtesy of Josh Rupert Asignar in the 23rd minute.

Just nine minutes into the second half, Antonio Albin Tabay pulled ERCO DB further ahead at 3-1.

Jay Arizabal sealed the win and the title for ERCO DB with his goal just three minutes later.

Ending their stint with a 4-1 win-loss record and settling for the first runner-up was Makoto FC B.

Both ERCO DB and Makoto FC B will advance to the Division I in the next season.

Finishing as second runner-up was the Avengers who won its last game, 7-3, against DB Alumni.

In the Girls 18, fresh from clinching the Cesafi futsal secondary title, the Ateneo de Cebu added the Girls 18 title despite being held to a scoreless draw by the USC.

Ateneo takes the title by virtue of its goal difference of 33 as against USC’s 13.

Other Results

In the Men’s Open Division 1, posting wins were ERCO Bro, who blanked University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), 3-0, and Makoto FC A, who also routed last season’s runner-up, Don Sacredale, 4-0.

In the Boys 16, Ateneo B did not have to sweat for its 2-0 victory after its opponent, Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown defaulted in their match.

Ateneo A, for their part, also had an easy win over DBTC B, 4-1.

In the 45 Above, another ERCO team snared a victory, a 2-1 edging of Mi Amigos.

Abellana National School (ANS) Alumni also had a field day with its 4-1 thrashing of Queen City./dbs