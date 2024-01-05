Backpacks, large bags are prohibited inside Basilica -- CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Devotees, who will be visiting the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City to attend the masses for the celebration of Sinulog 2024, will not be allowed to bring large bags.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), relayed to reporters on Friday, January 4, 2023, that backpacks and large bags would be prohibited inside the area.

READ: Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared

Why bags are prohibited

Aside from the rule on wearing appropriate clothes, visitors will also be expected to abide by the prohibition of the bringing of large bags to ensure everyone’s safety during the festive celebrations.

Rafter said that large bags would be prohibited because they would pose a security threat and could slow down the traffic of devotees entering the area as the security guards would be taking some time to inspect each bag.

She said that it would be vital that the contents of each bag would be checked thoroughly as every individual would enter the area which would be expected to become crowded in the next few days.

READ: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

No reason to bring big bags in going to church

“So mao gyud na ang pinakaguidili gyud nato niana nga kahigayona. Kanang mga dagko, mga oversized na mga bags and backpacks. Kasi aside from it will hamper the [inspection], madugay pa gyud naginspect niana,” said Rafter.

(So that is what we won’t allow at that time. The big bags, the oversized bags and the backpacks. This is because aside from it will hamper [inspection], the one inspecting will take a long time to inspect it.)

“We can find no reason also nga ngano magdala ta og mga ingon ana nga mga dagko nga bag nga moadto man ta para sa simba,” she added.

(We also can find no reason why they would bring those kind of big bags when we are there to go to church.)

READ: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Advice to visitors from faraway places

According to Rafter, large bags belong to the list of prohibitions inside the Basilica, which includes weapons and lighters.

In addition to this, Rafter advised individuals, who had travelled from faraway places, to leave their large bags and luggage with relatives or anywhere safe in order to avoid being inconvenienced when they visit the church.

“Ato na lang nang ipatinggayon na lang daan usa mo mosulod sa atoang simbahan kay basig naa moy pwede mabilinan diha nga mga parente ninyo. Ibilin sa ninyo aron dili na mo maistorbo,” she said.

(We will just put them in a safe place before we enter our church because, perhaps, you can find someone where you can leave them like your relatives. Leave them there so that you will not find it a hassle [to go to the basilica].)

READ: Devotee City soon to open for Fiesta Señor pilgrims

Public urged to follow rules

As Cebu City Police implement their security measures to secure the public’s safety, Rafter pleaded to the public to follow the rules and be alert for any sudden announcements from authorities.

“Let us just be dynamic. Let us also be flexible. Ug amo lang gyung gihangyo ang pagsabot sa tanan when there are immediate announcements especially with regards to the safety and security. Kay kini ato gibuhat is dili kini sa paghamper sa pag-adto ninyo sa atoang debosyon, pag-express ninyo sa atong debosyon sa atong Senyor Sto. Niño. But this is just for the safety and security of everybody,”she said.

(Let us just be dynamic. Let us also be flexible. And what we are just appealing is understanding of all that when there are immediate announcements especially with regards to the safety and security. Because we are doing this not to hamper you from going to our devotion, from expressing your devotion to the Senyor Sto. Niño. But this is just for the safety and security of everybody.)

READ: Rama to car owners: ‘Don’t use own cars, take public transport’ during Sinulog

No potential threat

As of this writing, Rafter said that their intelligence committee had not any monitored any potential threats or lawless organizations that might create untoward incidents in the city during the celebration of the annual festival.

However, she assured that they would regularly be conducting intelligence fusion in order to assess all possible disturbances to the security of the city.

With the activities for Sinulog 2024 expected to begin next week, Rafter said that the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) would be providing full support for the monitoring of the peace and security.

PRO-7’s support assured

“The regional office headed by our regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, has already assured the task group Cebu City led by our city director, Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, nga (that) they will commit all out support niining atoang mag pahigayon nga mga aktibidades (in the conduct of our activities),” she stated.

“So definitely, we are assured of their commitment to support us in all manners like personnel augmentation and logistical augmentation,” added Rafter.

ALSO READ: Traslacion 2024 route, other details released

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP