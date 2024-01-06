King Cobra captured in Tabogon, Cebu

LOOK: Another King Cobra, locally known as ‘banakon’ was captured on Friday morning, December 5, in Purok 2, Barangay Salag, in Tabogon town, northern Cebu.

One Raul Gorgonia was said to have captured the reptile which measured 6 feet and promptly turned it over to authorities.

Philippine Snake ID, a website dedicated to identifying, and classifying local snakes, said King Cobras are the world’s largest venomous snakes. Although their venom is not as potent as that of the Philippine Cobra, and Samar Cobra, the volume of venom that they can inject in one bite is what makes them highly venomous.

Recent sightings of King Cobra in Cebu have alarmed residents where these reptiles are spotted. Experts believe the destruction of their habitats is one reason why these snakes are now coming out. It is also believed that the successive sightings of the King Cobra is due to their mating season.

King Cobras eat rodents and other snakes including venomous ones. | photo courtesy of Glenn Suson deputy officer of Tabogon MDRRMO via Paul Lauro. #CDNDigital

