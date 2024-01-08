Acorda files raps vs person spreading false info in viral vlog

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), General Benjamin Acorda Jr. lodged a complaint on Monday against a certain Johnny Lacsamana Macanas Sr. for allegedly using his name and photo in a vlog that recently went viral.

The fabricated vlog that made rounds on social media supposedly claimed that Acorda and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. are plotting to destabilize the administration and calling President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, told reporters that Macanas is believed to be a former member of the AFP.

According to Fajardo, Acorda personally went to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday to file the criminal case.

“The case filed against this person is in violation of Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code as amended by RA 10951, in relation to section 6 of the Cybercrime Law,” said Fajardo in a press briefing.

“Ang isinampa po nating kaso ay dahil sa pagpapakalat po ng hindi totoong information na ang ating chief PNP ay nag-withdraw na ng support sa ating Presidente at hinihikayat ang ating Presidente na mag-resign na po,” Fajardo emphasized.

(The case we filed is due to the spreading of false information that our PNP chief has withdrawn support to our President and is encouraging our President to resign.)

Fajardo then stressed that spreading disinformation to advance personal and political interest at the expense of another person is wrong. This, according to the PNP spokesperson, is proof that everyone’s right must be respected.

In a separate speech, Acorda said this act is unforgivable.

“It hurts me that there are people na gusto lang maging sikat yung kanilang vlog ay gagawa ng mga disinformation. No less than my face, the face of the chief of staff, posted and viral saying the AFP and the PNP [are] withdrawing support or asking for the resignation of the President is unforgivable,” said Acorda during Monday’s flag raising ceremony.

(It hurts me that there are people who just want their vlog to be popular and spread disinformation. No less than my face, the face of the chief of staff, posted and viral saying the AFP and the PNP [are] withdrawing support or asking for the resignation of the President is unforgivable.)

