Nazareno devotees estimated to be 1.3M at the Quirino Grandstand

MANILA, Philippines — The Quiapo Church Command post has recorded more than 1.3 million devotees, who were in the grandstand where the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene began.

According to the Quiapo Church Command Post that some 1,340,000 devotees were there at the Quirino Grandstand at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

The image of the Black Nazarene was displayed there for the “Pahalik,” during which devotees were allowed to touch and kiss the image.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula Jr. presided over a “Misa Mayor” before the beginning of the procession.

The Black Nazarene carriage departed from Quirino Grandstand at around 4:45 a.m.

Despite the discouragement from the church, many devotees still touched the protruding part of the glass-encased wooden image of Jesus Christ.

As of posting, the procession is still ongoing.

The annual procession is a reenactment of the 1787 Traslacion — literally means “solemn transfer” — of the image from its original shrine in Bagumbayan, the present Rizal Park, to the Quiapo Church.

The original statue of Black Nazarene was carved from mesquite wood by an unknown sculptor. It arrived in Manila from Mexico on May 31, 1606.

The image was partially destroyed in 1945 during the battle for Manila in the Second World War. A replica, made by a renowned saint carver, Gener Manlaqui, used the original head of the image.

