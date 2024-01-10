Barili accident: Body of Russian tourist who died in cliff fall to be flown to Moscow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The survivors of the road tragedy in Barili town, southwestern Cebu are still confined two days after it occurred as the Russian government has stepped in to assist them.

Russia, through its Consular Office here, is set to fly back the body of Irina Akcehoba Aksenova, the lone fatality in Monday’s road accident, when the vehicle that she and her two male companions rode in fell into a 200-foot cliff, Barili Mayor Pablo John ‘John-John’ Garcia IV said.

Barili accident: 2 survivors in hospital

However, as of Wednesday, January 10, the two male survivors – Arcehob Akssenov Georgii and the driver Iurii Sergeevich Samminskii – are still confined at the hospital in Cebu City where they are being treated.

“The consular office has [also] sent a representative to the hospital to attend to the two survivors of the accident,” Garcia added.

The three Russians were on their way to Cebu City after visiting Moalboal last Monday when the sedan they rode overturned while traversing the curved section of the highway in Sitio Tayong, Brgy. Guibuangan.

Possible reason for fall

As a result, the car fell into a 200-foot drop into the sea, the impact of which led to Aksenova’s death.

Police earlier said that they believed the driver may have been driving under the influence of alcohol after discovering three bottles of liquor inside the wrecked car.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 56 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

