Rama: No signal shutdown for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be no signal shutdown during the much-anticipated 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024 celebration, according to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Rama said this information to reporters during the send-off ceremony of security personnel on Wednesday, January 10, at the SM Seaside Concert Ground.

READ: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Signal shutdown in 2023 festivities

In the previous year, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) approved the Cebu City police’s request to jam phone signals in observance of the festival where large groups of attendees gathered to celebrate.

The signal shutdown in 2023 covered the Fluvial and Solemn Procession, and the Grand Parade.

This year, however, the mayor is firm on his decision despite the recommendations of the police to impose a signal shutdown as a security measure during the festivities.

READ: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

Why there should be no signal shutdown

Rama said that he made this decision in consideration of the need for proper communication lines to report any incidents that might happen during the events.

He said that the attendees would not be able to report to authorities in case of emergencies at the venue if mobile phone signals would be temporarily cut off.

“How can we bring people to know? Naay mga lost and found (There are lost and found), how can we find them? When people are already into an emergency, how can they be responded to with quick response? And if there is going to be anything which is threat to peace and order and no communication, How will the police know?,” said Rama.

In response to this, Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters that they would submit to the mayor’s wisdom and would abide by his instructions.

READ: Cebu Province to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024

Rama ocular inspection

On the other hand, Rama pleaded to the public to pray for a peaceful celebration, saying that the peace and order is everyone’s business.

With the awaited Sinulog grand ritual showdown only a few days away, Rama also conducted an ocular inspection of the venue at the South Road Properties on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his wife Malou who shared that she would be dancing once again for the opening and grand finale during the culmination of the festival.

After the inspection, Rama said that he was satisfied with the progress so far.

READ: Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Venue to be completed on time

He added that for the convenience of the attendees, the venue would be having facilities which would be a surprise to the public.

While the preparations were still ongoing, he assured that the venue would be completed on time for the showdown with the help of prayers.

Rama also assured that he would be visiting the venue daily because it was at the very top of his list of priorities for the annual festival in celebration of the miraculous image of Sto. Niño.

READ: Sinulog 2024: Road closures and traffic schemes

Hope for Sinulog activities smooth-sailing

Meanwhile, his wife said she hoped that all the Sinulog activities and events would be smooth-sailing and amicable.

“Good health and then good weather. And successful Sinulog celebration especially sa atong grand parade or grand Sinulog, and then procession or sa tanang activity sa Señor Sto. Niño, maayo lag panahon, malamposon, ug hapsay og han-ay ang pagbuhat nato og preparar niining tanan natong kalihukan,” said Malou Rama.

(Good health and then good weather. And successful Sinulog celebration especially in our grand parade or grand Sinulog, and then procession or in all activities of Señor Sto. Niño, good weather, it will be successful and the preparations would be orderly in all of our activities.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP