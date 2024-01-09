Barili tragedy that claimed Russian tourist’s life: Driver allegedly drunk

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The tragedy in Barili town, southwestern Cebu that claimed the life of a Russian woman may have been a result of driving under the influence of alcohol.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Barili town confirmed that they found three bottles of liquor inside the ill-fated sedan that fell off from a coastal cliff last Monday, January 8.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, the Toyota Vios carrying three Russian nationals while traversing the national highway in Sitio Tayong, Brgy. Guibuangan, suddenly overturned and then fell into a 200-foot drop from a cliff.

The impact led to the death of one of the passengers, identified as Irina Akcehoba Aksenova, 43.

Aksenova’s companions, Arcehob Akssenov Georgii and the driver Iurii Sergeevich Samminskii, survived the accident. Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of the injuries they sustained.

All three Russian tourists came from Moalboal town and were bound for Cebu City at that time, police added.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 56 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

