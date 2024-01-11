A miracle from Santo Niño: A devotee’s story

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Disability is not a reason to stop one’s devotion to the Señor Santo Niño, or the Holy Child Jesus.

This is was what 65-year-old Wilma Estenzo proved during the Penitential Walk with Jesus for the 459th Fiesta Señor on Thursday dawn, January 11, 2024.

READ: Walk with Jesus Live Updates: Fiesta Señor 2024 Kickoff

While other devotees participated in the foot procession and marched their way from the Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Estenzo stayed on the sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard to witness the foot procession while selling bottled waters with her grandson.

Miracle of 2002

Estenzo could no longer walk alone after she encountered an accident in 2002, which resulted to the loss of her right leg. Her wheelchair now serves as her way of going around.

READ MORE: Pit Senyor! Interesting facts about the Señor Sto. Niño

But her condition did not stop her from waking up as early as 3 a.m. every year to witness the important event for the Fiesta Señor.

She was hit by a jeepney along Osmeña Boulevard in 2002, and it was her faith in the Child Jesus that saved her from her near-death experience.

She was 18 years old when she became a devotee of Señor Santo Niño. When CDN Digital asked what was the reason why she became one, Estenzo could not help but cry as she recalled the difficulties she encountered.

“Mao ra na’y (Santo Niño) usa nga nakatabang nako. Pagka disgrasya nako, pag-ingon nako ‘Señor Santo Niño, tabangi ko,’ wa ko nakuyapan. Mura gyud og wa ko ma unsa. Mao na ingon ko gikan sa 18 akong edad, mo-sabi gyud ko sa Santo Niño, [si] Santo Niño gyud akong gisaligan,” Estenzo said in between sobs.

(The Santo Niño was the only one who helps me. When I met an accident, I said, ‘Señor Santo Niño, help me,’ and I didn’t faint. It was like nothing happened to me. That’s why I say that since I was 18, I always had faith in the Santo Niño.)

READ MORE: Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Born from a Roman Catholic household, she said her parents were the reason that she became a devotee of the Holy Child.

The power of prayer

Back then, when her parents were still alive, her father would tell her to pray to the Santo Niño and her prayers would be answered.

“Tinuod gyud. Naabot gyud [ang pag-ampo] sa akong pakiluoy sa Señor [labi na] sa pagka-disgrasya nako,” she said.

(It’s really true. My prayers were answered whenever I begged the Señor, especially during the accident.)

Estenzo said that it was Santo Niño’s miracle that allowed her to have a “second life.”

Over 200,000 devotees joined the foot procession and the Opening Salvo mass for the 459th Fiesta Señor, among them was Estenzo, whose faith proves the power of Señor Santo Niño.

What is your Santo Niño story?

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP