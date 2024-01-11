Fiesta Señor 2024 kickoff, Walk with Jesus live updates

CDN Digital January 11,2024 - 12:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Queen City of the South, Cebu City, welcomes the most anticipated Sinulog Festival and Fiesta Señor with a kick-off today, January 11, 2024.

The Fiesta Señor begins with the Walk with Jesus foot procession from Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

WATCH: Route for the solemn foot procession

Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared

The routes for the foot procession of the 2024 Fiesta Señor, which happens before the Sinulog Grand Parade, have been updated by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The basilica bared the updated routes on its Facebook page last Dec. 29, 2023.

LOOK: Traffic rerouting plan for Walk with Jesus

Devotees urged to buy Santo Niño clothed in red, not green

Santo Niño

Images of Sto. Niño dressed in green and red robes are sold within the vicinity of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Niña Mae Oliverio

When buying images of the Sto. Niño, priests here urge the public to buy the image clad in a red robe, not the one in green.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, one of the priests in the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, echoed this call in a news forum on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Rama: No signal shutdown for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024

Rama: No signal shutdown for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024

Cebu City mayor Michael Rama told reporters on Wednesday, January 10, that a signal shutdown will not be implemented for this year’s Sinulog celebration. | Emmariel Ares

According to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, there will be no signal shutdown during the much-anticipated 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024 celebration.

Rama said this information to reporters during the send-off ceremony of security personnel on Wednesday, January 10, at the SM Seaside Concert Ground.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates on the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024.

