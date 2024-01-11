Talamban fire claims life of 92-yr-old lola
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 92-year-old lola died in a fire that hit Alfonso St., Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Talamban in Cebu City, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 11:02 a.m.
The victim was identified as Basilisa Lorenzana, a resident of the said place.
The blaze was raised to first alarm and was declared fire out at 11:08 a.m.
According to Jaime Lorenzana, son of the victim who was interviewed by GMA Super Radyo dySS, the ongoing construction of a commercial building beside their house might have caused the fire, since construction workers were performing welding works.
An ember might have fallen directly into the victim’s room.
READ: Cebu City fires: Over 300 incidents, P4-billion worth of damages in 2023
“Gibadlong na sila, nagsige man gihapon. Posible nga sa ilang pag-welding, naay natagak nga baga sa kwarto ni mama,” Jaime said.
He said that his mother’s room has fabrics, clothes, and comforters that might have ignited.
SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of Cebu City Fire Station, said that they are still validating the cause of the blaze.
The victim’s house was partially burned and acquired damages estimated at P240,000.
READ:
Fire: 4 sleeping kids burned to death in 20-minute inferno
IN THE KNOW: 12 deadliest fires since 2010
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.