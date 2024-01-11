Talamban fire claims life of 92-yr-old lola

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 11,2024 - 07:33 PM

talamban fire lola

The burned remains of a 92-year-old lola can be seen inside her room.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 92-year-old lola died in a fire that hit Alfonso St., Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Talamban in Cebu City, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 11:02 a.m.

The victim was identified as Basilisa Lorenzana, a resident of the said place.

The blaze was raised to first alarm and was declared fire out at 11:08 a.m.

According to Jaime Lorenzana, son of the victim who was interviewed by GMA Super Radyo dySS, the ongoing construction of a commercial building beside their house might have caused the fire, since construction workers were performing welding works.

An ember might have fallen directly into the victim’s room.

READ: Cebu City fires: Over 300 incidents, P4-billion worth of damages in 2023

“Gibadlong na sila, nagsige man gihapon. Posible nga sa ilang pag-welding, naay natagak nga baga sa kwarto ni mama,” Jaime said.

He said that his mother’s room has fabrics, clothes, and comforters that might have ignited.

SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of Cebu City Fire Station, said that they are still validating the cause of the blaze.

The victim’s house was partially burned and acquired damages estimated at P240,000.

READ:

Fire: 4 sleeping kids burned to death in 20-minute inferno

IN THE KNOW: 12 deadliest fires since 2010

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, fire, Lola, Talamban, welding
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.