Talamban fire claims life of 92-yr-old lola

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 92-year-old lola died in a fire that hit Alfonso St., Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Talamban in Cebu City, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 11:02 a.m.

The victim was identified as Basilisa Lorenzana, a resident of the said place.

The blaze was raised to first alarm and was declared fire out at 11:08 a.m.

According to Jaime Lorenzana, son of the victim who was interviewed by GMA Super Radyo dySS, the ongoing construction of a commercial building beside their house might have caused the fire, since construction workers were performing welding works.

An ember might have fallen directly into the victim’s room.

“Gibadlong na sila, nagsige man gihapon. Posible nga sa ilang pag-welding, naay natagak nga baga sa kwarto ni mama,” Jaime said.

He said that his mother’s room has fabrics, clothes, and comforters that might have ignited.

SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of Cebu City Fire Station, said that they are still validating the cause of the blaze.

The victim’s house was partially burned and acquired damages estimated at P240,000.

