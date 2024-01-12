Celebrate Sinulog in style with Island Souvenirs

Every year, Islands Souvenirs loves to kick-off the new year by celebrating Cebuano’s personalities, history, culture, and creativity through wearable merchandise and this year’s theme, Sinulog Carnival: Life of the Party!

We’re ecstatic to announce an extensive expansion in our personalized merchandise for the first time since Cut and Style’s inception

Over the years, our institutionalized Cut and Style campaign has cemented itself as a staple Sinulog activity for locals and tourists alike. It has always been an exciting challenge for us to continue to innovate and elevate the Islands Souvenirs Sinulog Experience by giving Sinulog-goers an avenue to express not only the spirit of the festival but also their personal style.

This year, we’ve taken a more consumer-centric approach by adding to our personalization services, especially now that trends and consumer behavior has evolved. While our Cut and Style t-shirts continue to be our bread and butter, we’re ecstatic to announce an extensive expansion in our personalized merchandise for the first time since Cut and Style’s inception.

So what’s new this year?

Cut and Style Pet Merchandise – Now that malls have become more pet-friendly, customers can now bring their dogs and cats to our pop-ups and come out with their own festival outfit. Stickeez – our newest addition of “embellishments” in the form to direct-to-fabric decals, patches, button pins, and the option to place your name to make your shirts and tote bags even more personal. DIY tote bags – starting with a blank canvas, customers are given the creative freedom to design their own tote bags from the print down to their name resulting in endless possibilities. Customizable headdresses – Made especially for those who want to complete their Sinulog outfit head to toe. Starting from a pre-cut foam base, customers can add a variety of embellishments from tassels, to ribbons, and gems. Lastly, we have partnered with Haru Studios in all our pop-up activations, as the final stop in the Cut and Style journey. Having a self-shoot studio encourages even more self-expression, making our customers truly the forefront faces of our brand.

Find us in 19 locations this year throughout the city:

