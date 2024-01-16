Sinulog Cup top honcho thanks Cesafi schools for staying

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Sinulog Cup 2024 commissioner Atty. Jave Mike Aton thanked the 8 Cesafi member schools for sticking it out with the tournament despite an earlier warning from the league’s top official.

As such, the Sinulog Cup will see the eight Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) member schools in its tournament slated from January 23-27, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. said on Monday that the league is not sanctioning the cash-rich basketball tournament, because there’s a higher possibility that varsity players could be injured playing against veteran and bigger commercial players.

“As a devoted basketball enthusiast and an advocate for sports safety, I believe it is crucial for all stakeholders involved to recognize that injuries or any incidents of the same nature, are an inherent part of the sport, whatever the circumstances may be. We must understand and accept these risks as part of the overall sports experience,” Aton said in a statement released on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

“Ultimately, we are thanking the college teams for their enthusiastic participation, which will add a significant dimension to the event, making it a memorable and exciting competition in this season of festivity.”

To recall, Cesafi released a statement on Monday evening that it will not sanction the Sinulog Cup 2024 organized by Aton and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros.

This was after the organizers allegedly didn’t meet the conditions set by Cesafi. Instead, Cesafi left it to their member schools’ officials to participate or not in the tournament.

However, all eight Cesafi member schools that were invited decided to compete in the tournament. In fact, the qualifying tournament is happening as of this writing at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium in Barangay Sawang Calero until January 19.

Only the top two teams among the eight Cesafi schools will advance to the tournament proper.

“We understand the sentiment of the CESAFI Commissioner regarding matters surrounding the Sinulog Cup Basketball Tournament 2024. In last year’s Sinulog Cup Tournament, we went straight in inviting the college teams to compete with the commercial teams. Last year’s tournament garnered widespread positive feedback from participants, spectators, and local media, highlighting its significant impact on fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship, and community engagement,” added Aton.

“With the invitation we have extended, the participation of the schools is merely voluntary; whether they accept or decline it, it’s up to them. The tournament format of the inclusion of schools with commercial teams is designed just like the winners in Sinulog sa Kabataan can participate in the Sinulog grand. In the context of our tournament, it has the goal of enhancing both the competitive aspect and the enjoyment for participants while ensuring fairness and safety.”

8 CESAFI SCHOOLS

The eight Sinulog Cup participating Cesafi schools are University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, Benedicto College Cheetahs, and the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

