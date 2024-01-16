Victim’s family tells suspect: ‘Dili gyud mi makapasaylo’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of Jocelyn Samillon, whose body was found in a creek in Purok Cacao, Barangay Camugao in Pinamungajan town, said they will never be able to forgive suspect Jimboy Pasacan, 18, for what he did to her.

Jocelyn, 21, was believed to have been raped before she was strangled to death by Pasacan, who is her distant relative.

The Sumillon family brought Jocelyn’s remains to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit-7 on Tuesday, January 16, for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of her death.

Her mother Gemma said they also wanted to know if Jocelyn was indeed raped by Pasacan.

Gemma said that what Pasacan did to Jocelyn pains her because she treated him like a son.

“Nangayo pa siya og pasaylo. Hilasa niya. Dili gyud mi makapasaylo. Nganong pasayloan man nga kinabuhi man na [ang] gikalas. 21 baya edad sa akong bata unya kana siya 18 pa,” Gemma said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo.

Distant relative

Pinamungajan police said a rape with homicide charge will be filed against Pasacan soon after he admitted to raping Jocelyn and killing her.

During the investigation, Pasacan claimed that Jocelyn was his ex-girlfriend.

He said that their relationship lasted for only three weeks because they broke up after they learned that they were distant relatives.

Pasacan, who is also Jocelyn’s neighboring in Barangay Camugao, was related to her father.

Sunday night disco

Jocelyn was last seen alive Sunday night.

According to Gemma, Jocelyn left their home to attend a disco in the neighboring Barangay Anapog together with Pasacan and his sister.

But she did not come home that evening.

Gemma said she looked for Jocelyn in her grandmother’s house the next day thinking that she may have spent the night there.

She also asked her current boyfriend about her whereabouts but he too did not know where she was.

Already worried, Gemma said she sought the assistance of the barangay.

Jocelyn’s body was found in a creek and covered with banana leaves at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Suspect arrested

Pasacan, who was tagged as the suspect in Jocelyn’s killing because they were seen together at the disco, was arrested Monday night while hiding in his father’s house in Barangay Bitoon in the neighboring town of Dumanjug.

During the interrogation by the police, he admitted to killing Jocelyn after she refused to have sex with her.

Pasacan also said that he rapped Jocelyn after he punched her three times on the stomach.

