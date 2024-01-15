Cesafi will not sanction Sinulog Cup cagefest, issues warning to member schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. told their member schools to play at their own risk as they compete in the biggest basketball tournament happening in Cebu this festive month of January.

A total of eight Cesafi member schools headed by title contenders, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, will compete in the cash-rich Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament that will be held at the Cebu Coliseum from January 23-27, 2024.

The rest of the Cesafi member schools competing are University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs, Benedicto College Cheetahs, and the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

In a statement released on Monday, Tiukinhoy announced that the tournament is not sanctioned by Cesafi. He warned member schools of the risk of exposing student-athletes to injuries when playing against bigger commercial players.

“There were conditions set so that the tournament will be sanctioned by Cesafi, however, these were not followed, thus, the tournament is not sanctioned by Cesafi,” read part of the statement.

“Thus, let this be a warning to the participating teams that since the tournament is not sanctioned by Cesfi, any incident that may happen in the tournament it is up to you to deal with its organizers.”

Tiukinhoy is basically telling the Cesafi member schools to play at their own risk.

However, playing in non-sanctioned basketball tournaments among Cesafi member schools is a regular post-season outing.

It is part of each school’s programs to expose their players to a higher level of competition as preparation for their Cesafi season campaign.

One of these happen to be the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament, organized by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, who also serves as one of UC’s assistant coaches.

The tournament, which is part of the Sinulog festivities, will also feature six top-notch commercial basketball teams.

These are Chase Tower Runs of Chase Cokaliong and the defending champions, EGS of sportsman Wilson Bas. They are joined by visiting teams such as the OCCCI-Ormoc Sheermasters, United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) of Bacolod City, Leyte’s Team Khalifa, and Iligan City’s KSB Glass.

Instead of pitting all six commercial teams against the eight Cesafi member schools, only the top two teams from the latter will advance to the tournament proper.

This, as a qualifying stage, will be held prior to the tournament proper. The qualifying stage will feature the eight Cesafi member schools starting on Tuesday, January 16, until Friday, January 19, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero at 5 p.m.

The Sinulog Cup champion team will take home P150,000, while the runner-up gets P100,000. The third placer will receive P50,000, and P25,000 for the fourth placer.

