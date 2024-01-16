Pag-IBIG to increase member contributions in February 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund or the Pag-IBIG Fund said that it will raise its member contributions in February 2024.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, it said that monthly contributions from employees and employers will be increased to P200, from the minimum P100.

“Magiging 200 po for employees, and 200 po for employers, up to a total of 400 per month,” it told INQUIRER.net.

According to the government agency, this increase was done to “sustain the needs of its members” and will also be reflected in members’ benefits.

“Kung bakit po nag-increase po, para po ma-sustain ‘yong pangangailangan ng Pag-IBIG members so ‘yon naman pong for regular contributions na pag-iincrease, makikinabang pa rin naman po ‘yong mga Pag-IBIG members,” it said.

“Kung marami pong savings ng isang Pag-IBIG member, malaki din po yung ma-eearn nila. So babalik at babalik pa rin po ‘yon sa Pag-IBIG member,” it added.

