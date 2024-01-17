Daily Gospel, January 17, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, of the Second week in Ordinary Time.

“Jesus entered the synagogue. There was a man there who had a withered hand.

They watched him closely to see if he would cure him on the sabbath so that they might accuse him.

He said to the man with the withered hand, “Come up here before us.”

Then he said to them, “Is it lawful to do good on the sabbath rather than to do evil, to save life rather than to destroy it?” But they remained silent.

Looking around at them with anger and grieved at their hardness of heart, he said to the man, “Stretch out your hand.” He stretched it out and his hand was restored.

The Pharisees went out and immediately took counsel with the Herodians against him to put him to death.”

Source: Gospel.org

READ MORE:

